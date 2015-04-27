UCF Students Organizing Candlelight Vigil For Nepal

A few University of Central Florida students are organizing a candlelight vigil for Nepal following this weekend’s devastating earthquake. Student Bishrut Nepal says mobile phone reception was spotty but he was able to contact his immediate family that lives near Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

“We’re talking about my grandparents and my other relatives. As far as I know, my grandparents said that they’re fine, they have food and water; the house is OK."

Nepal says the Orlando vigilwill be at the UCF Reflection Pond on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m. The Nepalese community is encouraging people to donate money for relief efforts through United Florida Nepal Association’s website.

Editor's note: This story was modified to reflect a change in the date and location of the vigil.