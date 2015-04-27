Orlando's "Little Vietnam" Preserves Its History To Enrich Its Future

It’s been 40 years since the fall of Saigon and all week we’re looking at Orlando’s Vietnamese community in a series we’re calling “What Is Little Vietnam?” To kick off the series, 90.7's Nicole Creston spoke to Father Chau Nguyen of Saint Philip Phan Van Minh Catholic Church for a brief history of Orlando’s Vietnamese community, and an overview of how it’s changing. Nguyen was a child when he left Saigon by boat, fleeing violence and communist rule. Now, his church is a gathering place for much of the community.