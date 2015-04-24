Spotlight: Young Composers Will Showcase Talents In Virtual Festival

Budding musicians from across Florida are taking part in a virtual festival on Facebook next week. They’re posting audio samples of their composing and song-writing skills to get feedback from professionals across the nation. Florida Virtual School, an internet-based public K-12 school headquartered in Orlando, is organizing the festival.

The school’s Rose Rodriguez says they’re doing this so students can connect with others in the industry.“Receiving that personalized feedback from professionals in the music industry can be a make it or break it, or a transformation moment for them and it could very well determine where they go with their talent,” said Rodriguez.

Sophomore Jasmine Forsberg from Orange County is participating. She just wrapped up an online guitar course.

"Composing music is, really it's about like you kind of have to feel it yourself, but if you wanted to get technical, it's a bunch of chords put together into a series and you can have a verse, a pre-chorus, a chorus, a bridge and those are just different arrangements of the chords that you learn in the course," explained Forsberg.

Editor's note: Correction made that Florida Virtual School covers K-12, not just high school.