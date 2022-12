SeaWorld has announced it's adding a new roller coaster to its Orlando theme park in 2016.

SeaWorld says at 200 ft. tall it will be Orlando's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster. The company says it will release more details in late May.

Joel Manby was recently named CEO of the company.

SeaWorld launched a new ad campaign in March, seeking to counteract criticism about its treatment of captive killer whales.