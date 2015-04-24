© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Medicaid Expansion Sticking Point in State Budget

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 24, 2015 at 5:50 AM EDT
State Rep. Dennis Baxley (R., Ocala). Photo: Wikimedia Commons
State Rep. Dennis Baxley (R., Ocala). Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Florida legislative session is due to end in a week, but it seems unlikely that lawmakers can agree on a budget before then. At the center of the standoff between the state house and the senate is a disagreement over whether to take Federal money to expand Medicaid.

If Florida doesn’t expand its Medicaid program the Federal government says it will hold back more than a billion dollars in funding for low-income patients.

The Senate has a plan to expand Medicaid by creating a state-run marketplace for health insurance. The house opposes that idea. To find out why, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie caught up with Dennis Baxley, a Republican from Ocala.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMedicaid ExpansionDennis BaxleyLIP funding
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details