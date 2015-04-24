© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hearing Set in Voter Fraud Lawsuit Against Grant

By Renata Sago
Published April 24, 2015 at 11:14 AM EDT
A judge will decide whether to dismiss the lawsuit alleging that Grant bribed residents to vote for him absentee.

A judge will decide next month whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging Eatonville’s newly elected mayor Anthony Grant partook in voter fraud.

Former mayor Bruce Mount filed the suit against Grant and the Orange County Canvassing Board after losing the election in March.

Grant denies claims that he bribed residents to vote for him with absentee ballots. He’s the subject of a pending investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A hearing has been scheduled for May 14th.

Central Florida News politics eatonville
Renata Sago
