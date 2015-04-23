Universal Makes Metal Detectors Permanent At Roller Coasters

Thrill seekers take note: Universal Orlando Resort has decided to permanently place metal detectors at three of its roller coasters. It’s to keep riders safe from flying objects. Universal started testing metal detectors a couple of weeks ago outside its 17-story Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster.

Theme park spokesman Tom Schroder says this is about increasing safety as more people carry cell phones, tablets, cameras and selfie sticks.

“These are things that don’t belong on high-speed dynamic rides. It’s just too easy for them to come loose, so we want to do everything we can to prevent that and that’s why we’re using metal detection,” said Schroder.

Riders have to go through metal detectors before getting on Universal Studios’ Rip Ride Rockit and Dragon Challenge and The Incredible Hulk roller coasters at Universal Islands of Adventure. Schroder says these are the only rides with metal detectors for now.