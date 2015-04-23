© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Growler Bill Heads To Florida House

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 23, 2015 at 5:55 AM EDT
Brewing beer at Winter Park's brew-pub 'Cask and Larder'. Photo: Grant Gentry
Brewing beer at Winter Park's brew-pub 'Cask and Larder'. Photo: Grant Gentry

Beer lovers throughout the state could soon bring home 64-ounces of their favorite craft beer.

A bill legalizing growlers moved out of house committees this week and heads to the full chamber.

Along with allowing the sale of growlers, the bill regulates how tap rooms operate within the state. Currently, they work under what is known as the tourism exception.

If passed, the move could end a contentious fight between craft brewers and beer distributors. The two have been at odds over how brewers could sell beer from their tap rooms – and how much.

The Florida Senatepassed a similar billearlier this month unanimously.

Tags
Central Florida Newslegislaturecraft beergrowlers
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details