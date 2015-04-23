Attorney Calls On FDLE to Offer Evidence from Grant Investigation

Former Eatonville Mayor Bruce Mount’s attorney is asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for evidence from its investigation into newly-elected mayor Anthony Grant.

Mount’s attorney is asking for witness statements, notes, and other evidence related to the voter fraud claims against Grant.

The FDLE announced last month it was reviewing allegations that Grant bribed residents into voting absentee for him.

The FDLE says they will review the motion when they receive it. Generally, they do not release documents during an active investigation.

Mount’s attorney has also filed a motion asking Orange County’s Board of Elections supervisor for Eatonville voter registration applications.