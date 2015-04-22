© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole Schools Want To Opt-Out Of State Standardized Tests

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 22, 2015 at 11:46 AM EDT
4475297000_c04d0a95c3_o

The Seminole County School Board wants to opt-out of the state’s standardized tests next year. At Tuesday night’s meeting, board members asked the superintendent to draft a letter seeking a waiver.

Seminole County Schools wants to be a test district to administer exams that are already used nationwide and proved to be valid. That means using tests such as the SAT instead of the Florida Standards Assessments, which has had technical problems administering online testing.

School Board Chair Tina Calderone says the district believes in accountability, "but we have heard from our teachers, our students and our community that this year’s implementation of the new test is increasing stress levels, decreasing our opportunity to actually have classroom teaching going on because there is such disruption campus wide.”

Online testing ran into more delays this week.

