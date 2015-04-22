Obama To Speak On Climate Change From Everglades National Park

President Barack Obama is spending Earth Day in the Everglades Wednesday.

He'll speak about climate change in a state that is especially vulnerable and where the governor's position on the issue is unclear.

The president will speak in Everglades National Park about how climate change is threatening the U.S. financial system.

He says rising sea levels are endangering the Everglades and Florida's tourism-based economy.

The speech comes weeks after a news report that Gov. Rick Scott banned state agencies from using the words "climate change."

The governor denies any such ban, and his appointment to head the Department of Environmental Protection repeated the words during a recent hearing at the statehouse.

The governor issued a statement Tuesday boasting of the state's investments in Everglades restoration.

The statement called on Obama to put more money toward the Everglades and repairing the Lake Okeechobee dike.