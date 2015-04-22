© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Obama To Speak On Climate Change From Everglades National Park

By Amy Green
Published April 22, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

President Barack Obama is spending Earth Day in the Everglades Wednesday.

He'll speak about climate change in a state that is especially vulnerable and where the governor's position on the issue is unclear.

The president will speak in Everglades National Park about how climate change is threatening the U.S. financial system.

He says rising sea levels are endangering the Everglades and Florida's tourism-based economy.

The speech comes weeks after a news report that Gov. Rick Scott banned state agencies from using the words "climate change."

The governor denies any such ban, and his appointment to head the Department of Environmental Protection repeated the words during a recent hearing at the statehouse.

The governor issued a statement Tuesday boasting of the state's investments in Everglades restoration.

The statement called on Obama to put more money toward the Everglades and repairing the Lake Okeechobee dike.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
