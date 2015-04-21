Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda is planning to walk along the Orlando Eye while it spins. His 400-foot high stroll will set a Guinness world record as spectators look on from below.

PNC Vice President Greg Simmons took time out from the boardroom to climb 19,000 feet to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

University of Central Florida Creative Writing Professor Pat Rushin’s book ‘The Call’ was made into the feature film ‘The Zero Theorem’ - The main character in the book searches for meaning in a meaningless world.

What drives people to seek out the extraordinary? 90.7's Matthew Peddie talks with modern-day adventurers- both literal and literary.