Modern-Day Adventurers

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 21, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT
Tight-rope walker Nik Wallenda will walk across the Orlando Eye this month. Photo: Nik Wallenda
Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda is planning to walk along the Orlando Eye while it spins. His 400-foot high stroll will set a Guinness world record as spectators look on from below.

PNC Vice President Greg Simmons took time out from the boardroom to climb 19,000 feet to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

University of Central Florida Creative Writing Professor Pat Rushin’s book ‘The Call’ was made into the feature film ‘The Zero Theorem’ - The main character in the book searches for meaning in a meaningless world.

What drives people to seek out the extraordinary? 90.7's Matthew Peddie talks with modern-day adventurers- both literal and literary.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
