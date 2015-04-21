© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Universal Orlando's Wage Hike Is Part Of Positive Trend For Workers, Economy

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 21, 2015 at 2:34 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Universal Orlando recently announced a wage hike for starting hourly employees. Base pay will step up from $9 to $9.50 on June 1st  of this year, then to $10  in June 2016. Universal’s announcement follows in Walt Disney World’s footsteps. The Orlando theme park giant is also set to raise starting pay for most positions to $10 by next year.

90.7's economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the raises are a positive move in a state where the minimum wage is $8.05 an hour, which is higher than the federal minimum of $7.25, but still not keeping up with the cost of living.

 

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
