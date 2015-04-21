© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Embry Riddle President Johnson Retiring

By Catherine Welch
Published April 21, 2015 at 11:59 AM EDT
Embry-Riddle President John Johnson is retiring.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University president John Johnson is leaving. After nearly 12 years as president, Johnson said he’s stepping down to retire.

No official date has been set, and Johnson will work with the university’s board during the transition.

During his tenure, Embry Riddle has expanded its campus, boosted its bottom line, climbed national rankings and increased the number of female students.

In a statement Johnson says he considers his time leading Embry Riddle the pinnacle of his 46-year career.

Central Florida NewsDaytona BeachFloridaEmbry RiddleuniversityaeronauticalengineeringJohn Johnson
Catherine Welch
