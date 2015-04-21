Embry Riddle President Johnson Retiring

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University president John Johnson is leaving. After nearly 12 years as president, Johnson said he’s stepping down to retire.

No official date has been set, and Johnson will work with the university’s board during the transition.

During his tenure, Embry Riddle has expanded its campus, boosted its bottom line, climbed national rankings and increased the number of female students.

In a statement Johnson says he considers his time leading Embry Riddle the pinnacle of his 46-year career.