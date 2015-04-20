Orange County Commissioners to Vote on Relief Middle School

Orange County commissioners will decide on Tuesday whether to build a relief middle school in Timber Springs.

The proposed site was originally meant for an elementary school, but district officials and teachers say putting a middle school there would curb overcrowding at Avalon Middle School, which is almost at double capacity.

A county planning committee recommended last month to deny the district’s request, citing a county code that says the nearly seventeen-acre site is too small for a middle school. County code requires a middle school site to be at least twenty-five acres.

If the commissioners vote to deny the project today, then Orange County Public Schools will have to propose a new site.