Florida Students Face More Computer Testing Disruptions

Central Florida students faced more testing disruptions Monday. That’s because of glitches to the state’s standardized computer testing system that blocked students from logging in.

Lake County Schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens said Friday morning’s problems mainly affected high school students because they start earlier. The state’s server issue was fixed at about 10:30 a.m.

“And with that some of our schools have started testing successfully this afternoon. Some, however, have decided to suspend testing for the day and to resume testing on tomorrow,” said Owens.

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart says the state’s testing contractor, American Institutes for Research, made a technical change over the weekend without getting approval from the state. She says the state will hold the testing company accountable.

Students are currently taking computer-based English language arts and math tests. A new online writing test last month was also disrupted with technical problems and an alleged cyberattack.