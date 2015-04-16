© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Health's new CEO makes his first public appearance

By Abe Aboraya
Published April 16, 2015 at 12:06 PM EDT
Orlando Health's new CEO David Strong, left, poses for a photo with Dr. Mark Roh, head of the UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health.
Orlando Health’s new CEO gave his first public remarks today at an event designating one of its hospitals as a Cancer Center of Excellence.

Strong started his new job six days ago.

“I’ll tell you that a few years ago, I lost my mom to blood cancer, multiple myeloma," Strong said. "And this is the kind of center that I would have wanted my mom at.”

Strong also talked about the importance of new technology.

“When you link those two things together, powerful technologies and the most recent technologies with compassionate people and wonderful care, it is a powerful outcome and provides exceptional service," Strong said.

The UF Health Cancer Center is one of four across the state to get an excellence designation.  Others include: the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Mayo Clinic Florida, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

