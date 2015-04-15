Port Canaveral Mulls Rail Connection

Port Canaveral is pushing ahead with a plan that could add a rail connection to the port. The plan involves leasing a rail yard from the Kennedy Space Center.

Port Canaveral leaders want to grow cargo traffic, but to do that now would increase traffic and wear and tear on the Bennett Causeway – the road linking the port to the mainland.

A rail link- possibly through the Kennedy Space Center- is one option, but that’s still years away.

In the meantime, the port authority is exploring the idea of having container ships offload cargo onto a barge for a short trip to a rail yard.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved up to $75,000 for a feasibility study.

They’ll also have to negotiate with Kennedy Space Center to lease the Jay Jay Rail Yard- where NASA once unloaded the boosters for the Space Shuttle after they were shipped from Utah.