Orlando Fast-Food Workers Joining International Tax Day Strikes

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 15, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
8266508814_a6257b20b8_z
Money Stock Photo

Low-wage workers across the globe are walking off the job on tax day and demanding $15 an hour. Some fast-food workers in Orlando are participating in the strikes with a rally that started Wednesday morning.

Organizers say strikes are taking place in 200 U.S. cities. Orlando protesters are rallying at a McDonald's on the corner of Silver Star and Pine Hills Road. Organizers were expecting at least one hundred workers to show up.

Okoye Manley was scheduled to clock in at Hungry Howie’s in Sanford Wednesday. Instead, he’s joining fellow co-workers for the protest.

“Right now I’m making under $9.00 an hour and I have a son to take care of, and it’s hard to live off of maybe $300 a week,” said Manley.

Some local protesters are hopping on a bus to Tampa Wednesday to join people at events there to advocate for higher pay for low-wage workers.

Central Florida Newsminimum wagetaxstrikefast food workers
