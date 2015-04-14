Growler Bill Passes In Florida Senate

A bill legalizing 64-ounce containers for beer is one step closer to Governor Rick Scott’s desk.

The Senate passed the measure unanimously.

The bill makes the 64-ounce containers available for craft brewers to fill and sell at their breweries. It also regulates the way tasting rooms operate in the state.

The debate over the bill pitted craft brewers against beer distributors. A similar bill died last year when the two couldn’t come to an agreement.

A last minute amendment was added on the Senate floor to the bill to align it with a companion bill in the House. The House bill is moving through committee.