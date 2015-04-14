© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Growler Bill Passes In Florida Senate

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 14, 2015 at 11:52 AM EDT
Brewing beer at Winter Park's brew-pub 'Cask and Larder'. Photo: Grant Gentry
Brewing beer at Winter Park's brew-pub 'Cask and Larder'. Photo: Grant Gentry

A bill legalizing 64-ounce containers for beer is one step closer to Governor Rick Scott’s desk.

The Senate passed the measure unanimously.

The bill makes the 64-ounce containers available for craft brewers to fill and sell at their breweries. It also regulates the way tasting rooms operate in the state.

The debate over the bill pitted craft brewers against beer distributors. A similar bill died last year when the two couldn’t come to an agreement.

A last minute amendment was added on the Senate floor to the bill to align it with a companion bill in the House. The House bill is moving through committee.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridabeersenatelegislaturegrowler
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details