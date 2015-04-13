© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Tries Again To Stick Historic Landing

By Amy Green
Published April 13, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
SpaceX's autonomous spaceport drone ship. Photo credit: SpaceX
SpaceX's autonomous spaceport drone ship. Photo credit: SpaceX

SpaceX is scheduled to make what could be an historic launch Monday to the International Space Station from Florida's Space Coast.

The history will be made in the rocket’s tricky landing.

SpaceX plans to land its Falcon 9 rocket on an unmanned barge in the Atlantic Ocean. Previous attempts have failed.

Success would revolutionize space flight by dramatically cutting costs.

The company's Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:33 p.m.

It will carry more than 4,300 pounds of cargo to the space station, including materials for research into osteoporosis and muscle wasting conditions.

If the launch gets scrubbed, SpaceX will try again Tuesday.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpaceXdragonfalcon
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details