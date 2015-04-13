Rubio Slated To Join Crowded Republican Primary

Hillary Clinton made it official announcing yesterday she’s running for president. Meanwhile there’s more competition for the Republican nomination - including from Florida, where Sen. Marco Rubio is slated to join the race today.

When Rubio announces his candidacy this evening in Miami, he will join a crowded Republican primary field that already includes Senators Ted Cruz from Texas and Rand Paul from Kentucky and potentially his one time mentor, Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

To talk more about Rubio’s announcement and his background as the son of Cuban immigrants, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia, who wrote the biography 'The Rise of Marco Rubio'.