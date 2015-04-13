Florida's Online Testing This Week Is Off To A Smooth Start

The next round of computer-based testing for Florida students got off to a much smoother start.

Fifth through eighth graders are taking a standardized math test. Fifth through 10th graders are also taking an English Language Arts exam. And school district officials across Central Florida say so far, so good.

That’s a much different scenario from last month when school districts across the state had problems with the state’s online writing test. There were log-in issues, some students got kicked off while taking the test, and an alleged cyberattack.

The Florida Department of Education says it’s been working closely with its testing provider to fix the technical problems and to strengthen the system’s ability to block cyberattacks.