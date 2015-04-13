Fishkind Conversations: Why Orlando Attracts More Tourists Than Anywhere Else in America
Orlando is the number one tourist destination in the nation by a long shot. More than 62 million tourists visited the City Beautiful last year.
That’s more than the 58 million tourists who visited New York City and 50 million who hit Las Vegas. This week 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind parses out the forces driving millions of tourists to Orlando and why it’s not necessarily good news for the entire region.