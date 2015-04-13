© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eatonville's Grant accuses Former Mayor of Wielding Influence

By Renata Sago
Published April 13, 2015 at 12:13 PM EDT
(L to R: Councilman Theo Washington; Councilman Eddie Cole; Mayor Anthony Grant; Councilman Rodney Daniels.) Photo: Renata Sago.
(L to R: Councilman Theo Washington; Councilman Eddie Cole; Mayor Anthony Grant; Councilman Rodney Daniels.) Photo: Renata Sago.

Anthony Grant’s attorney filed last week a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In it, Grant denies all allegations of voter fraud and bribery and accuses former Eatonville Mayor Bruce Mount of using his position to "unlawfully influence the Eatonville Police Department to use public funds to perform investigations for his own personal campaign."

The motion claims Mount rallied a group of potential witnesses to falsely testify against Grant. It also states Mount and his attorney failed to file a complaint about the election within ten days under state law.

Grant is now the subject of a pending investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Neither he nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

Tags
Central Florida Newspoliticseatonville
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details