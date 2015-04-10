Spotlight: Discover the Documentary "Aspie Seeks Love" at Florida Film Festival
The 24th annual Florida Film Festivalstarts Friday and runs through April 19th. It will showcase the latest independent and international cinema over a 10-day period here in Central Florida. One of this year’s documentaries is “Aspie Seeks Love.”
It’s the story of David Matthews of Pittsburgh, a funny, intelligent guy and his awkward journey to find love. Matthews wasn’t diagnosed with Asperger’s until he was 41 years old.