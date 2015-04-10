© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Discover the Documentary "Aspie Seeks Love" at Florida Film Festival

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 10, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
aspieseekslove3_666_375_80

The 24th annual Florida Film Festivalstarts Friday and runs through April 19th. It will showcase the latest independent and international cinema over a 10-day period here in Central Florida. One of this year’s documentaries is “Aspie Seeks Love.”

It’s the story of David Matthews of Pittsburgh, a funny, intelligent guy and his awkward journey to find love. Matthews wasn’t diagnosed with Asperger’s until he was 41 years old.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightFilm FestivalCentral FlordiaSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details