Dementia Von Grimm & The Growth Of Orlando's MegaCon

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 10, 2015 at 6:01 AM EDT
Dementia von Grimm in costume. Photo by Patrick Sun via "Dementia: ConMother" on Facebook.
Superheroes, villains, artists and celebrities – tens of thousands of them – converge on the Orange County Convention Center. That can mean only one thing: it's time for MegaCon. The estimated 70,000 comic book and science fiction fans bring an infusion of cash into the area this weekend…and some fascinating and often elaborate costumes.

 

Dementia von Grimm of Orlando is one of these costumers. Obviously, that’s not her real name – it’s her brazen dark-haired alter ego who attends conventions dressed as, say, the Evil Queen from Snow White, or a very edgy interpretation of a Strawberry Shortcake doll. She’s gaining a following for both her costumes and her online convention-attending advice. She tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston she’s watched MegaCon grow.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
