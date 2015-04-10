© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring Invigorates Florida's Alligators And Crocodiles

By Amy Green
Published April 10, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy the National Park Service.
The American alligator is found in Florida. Photo courtesy the National Park Service.

The warming weather means Florida's alligators and crocodiles are growing more active.

Wildlife authorities are urging caution.

Florida is the only state in the nation where alligators and crocodiles live side-by-side.

Tony Young of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says especially in cooler climates alligators hibernate during winter.

"They're cold-blooded, and so the sun, the warmer weather and the sun gets their blood going and makes them a little bit less docile and more active. And so they literally get more active that way, and with the mating season coming up in May they're out looking for love, quote unquote."

Young urges swimmers to avoid remote areas and swimming at night, because alligators and crocodiles are nocturnal.

Tags
Central Florida NewsalligatorscrocodilesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details