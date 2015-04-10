Spring Invigorates Florida's Alligators And Crocodiles

The warming weather means Florida's alligators and crocodiles are growing more active.

Wildlife authorities are urging caution.

Florida is the only state in the nation where alligators and crocodiles live side-by-side.

Tony Young of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says especially in cooler climates alligators hibernate during winter.

"They're cold-blooded, and so the sun, the warmer weather and the sun gets their blood going and makes them a little bit less docile and more active. And so they literally get more active that way, and with the mating season coming up in May they're out looking for love, quote unquote."

Young urges swimmers to avoid remote areas and swimming at night, because alligators and crocodiles are nocturnal.