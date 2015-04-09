© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Busts Tourism Records in 2014

By Catherine Welch
Published April 9, 2015 at 12:24 PM EDT
Vintage Orlando postcard. Photo: Vintagraphs.com
Vintage Orlando postcard. Photo: Vintagraphs.com

Orlando’s official tourism association says a record-breaking number of tourists visited Orlando last year.

More than 62-million people visited the City Beautiful. That’s an all-time record for the U.S. travel industry, reports Visit Orlando.

More numbers include 32 million room nights sold last year, generating $200 million in bed tax collections.

Last year saw the completion of Disney World’s Fantasyland and Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Next year will bring the opening of the I-Drive 360, which is expected to lure even more visitors to Orlando.

Tourism By The Numbers

1. Orlando62 million visitors
2. New York56 million visitors
3. Chicago50.2 million visitors
4. Las Vegas41 million visitors

 

