Orlando Busts Tourism Records in 2014

Orlando’s official tourism association says a record-breaking number of tourists visited Orlando last year.

More than 62-million people visited the City Beautiful. That’s an all-time record for the U.S. travel industry, reports Visit Orlando.

More numbers include 32 million room nights sold last year, generating $200 million in bed tax collections.

Last year saw the completion of Disney World’s Fantasyland and Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Next year will bring the opening of the I-Drive 360, which is expected to lure even more visitors to Orlando.

Tourism By The Numbers