Orlando Busts Tourism Records in 2014
Orlando’s official tourism association says a record-breaking number of tourists visited Orlando last year.
More than 62-million people visited the City Beautiful. That’s an all-time record for the U.S. travel industry, reports Visit Orlando.
More numbers include 32 million room nights sold last year, generating $200 million in bed tax collections.
Last year saw the completion of Disney World’s Fantasyland and Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Next year will bring the opening of the I-Drive 360, which is expected to lure even more visitors to Orlando.
Tourism By The Numbers
|1. Orlando
|62 million visitors
|2. New York
|56 million visitors
|3. Chicago
|50.2 million visitors
|4. Las Vegas
|41 million visitors