Music Therapy Bill Passes First Hurdle In Florida Senate

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 8, 2015 at 10:33 AM EDT
The Florida House adjourned three days before the end of the session.
A bill that would require music therapists in Florida to get a state license has passed a senate committee. The bill unanimously passed the Senate Health Policy committee Tuesday.

Music therapists with specific education and training to help patients cope and heal from a variety of illnesses are currently certified by a national board. Supporters of the legislation say licensing is needed to protect the public and make sure anyone identifying as a music therapist has received proper training.

The bill still has two more senate committees to get through. There’s a companion bill in the Florida House.

