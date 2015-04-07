Florida Legislature's Fight Over Medicaid

The Florida House and Senate have each passed a budget but there’s a big gap between the two budgets. A $4 billion gap.

The reason why lawmakers in the House and Senate are so far apart is a disagreement over healthcare, specifically whether or not to expand Medicaid now that a billion dollar fund for indigent care is going away.

To talk more about the budget and the prospects of Medicaid expansion 90.7’s Health Reporter Abe Aboraya and University of Central Florida Political Scientist Professor Aubrey Jewett join the program.