Florida House Considers $3M Payment To Local Family

By Abe Aboraya
Published April 7, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
A Florida House committee today will look at 14 claim bills, including a multi-million dollar settlement for a fatal Lynx bus accident in Kissimmee. Matthew Robinson was crossing the street in Kissimmee when Lynx bus failed to yield at the crosswalk, hitting and killing the 10-year-old. Lynx admitted fault and settled for $3.2 million, but government settlements in Florida are capped at $200,000.

That’s where the Florida House Civil Justice subcommittee comes in. It will vote on whether to allow Lynx to pay the additional $3 million.

Thirteen other claim bills from around the state are being heard as well. The Florida legislature hasn’t paid a claim bill in two years, creating a $74 million dollar backlog.

