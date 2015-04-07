Fishkind Conversations: Checking In On Gov. Scott's Job Creation Record

The Florida House and Senate have passed two very different proposals for a new state budget, and now the work of bridging the $4 billion gap between them gets underway.

90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that with all eyes on state finances, it’s a good time to take stock of Governor Rick Scott’s progress on his original “7-7-7 Plan.” In his 2010 gubernatorial campaign, Scott said his policies would create 700,000 jobs in 7 years in addition to the jobs expected due to Florida’s economic growth.

This week, Fishkind takes stock of where Scott’s job creation record stands with three years of state budgets under his belt, and the fourth in the works.