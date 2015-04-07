© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Checking In On Gov. Scott's Job Creation Record

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 7, 2015 at 2:43 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The Florida House and Senate have passed two very different proposals for a new state budget, and now the work of bridging the $4 billion gap between them gets underway.

90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that with all eyes on state finances, it’s a good time to take stock of Governor Rick Scott’s progress on his original “7-7-7 Plan.” In his 2010 gubernatorial campaign, Scott said his policies would create 700,000 jobs in 7 years in addition to the jobs expected due to Florida’s economic growth.

This week, Fishkind takes stock of where Scott’s job creation record stands with three years of state budgets under his belt, and the fourth in the works.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
