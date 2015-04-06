Ribbon Cutting Monday for New US 17-92 Flyover

Florida transportation officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. to mark the opening of the new 17-92 flyover bridge. The ramp is part of a project to ease congestion at one of the busiest intersections in the state.

You may have already driven over the new flyover at the intersection of 17-92 and Semoran Boulevard in Casselberry. The lanes opened at the end of last week.

The ramp is part of a 21 million dollar project to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the area. The project, which is expected to be complete this fall, also includes street widening, new bike lanes, sidewalks, signs and four new storm water ponds.

Keep in mind, even though the new flyover is open to traffic, there’s still construction going on around it, including on the frontage roads.