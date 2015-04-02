Volusia County Officials Consider Curbing Beach Driving Tradition

Some officials and business owners say the long tradition of beach driving is preventing development along the beach.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Westin plan to open in Daytona Beach, but councilman Josh Wagner said that is only under the condition that the county restrict beach driving in front of their hotels.

Wagner has proposed to restrict driving from the 1,600 feet in front of both hotels.

"There is some significant urgency to us making a decision. We'd have to advertise this ordinance and this agreement to be back within four weeks. Or we've got problems."

County chair Jason Davis expressed concern about the proposal.

"We've got a select group of people who say 'If we do this, it'll help economic development. Nobody's ever shown that to me," he said.

"I understand it's a $150 million hotel, but how much development does it create in the county?"

Council members have recommended coming up with a set of standards for where to allow beach driving. The Volusia County Council could make a decision next month’s meeting.

Earlier this week, the Daytona Beach City Council rejected a plan this week to expand the restrictions.