I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project: Orlando Braces For 6 Years Of Construction As Road Work Begins

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 2, 2015 at 2:45 AM EDT

As details emerge on the major overhaul of I-4, transportation officials are taking their show on the road, so to speak – rolling out maps and explaining the changes to commuters. The expansive 21-mile project is expected to take six years to complete. I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks shared some of the latest updates with 90.7's Nicole Creston ahead of this evening's project overview meeting in Oviedo.

More information is available at the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project website.

Central Florida NewsOrlandoTransportationi-4I-4 Ultimate
