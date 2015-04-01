© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Medical Marijuana Supporters in Florida Eyeing 2016 Ballot

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 1, 2015 at 2:55 PM EDT
United for Care has collected 900,000 signatures for a Florida 2016 medical marijuana ballot.
Orlando attorney John Morgan is launching another effort to legalize medical marijuana in Florida. Through the group United For Care, supporters are raising money and starting to collect signatures to get medical marijuana back on the ballot next year.

“We are preparing to get back on the ballot for 2016 and take this issue back to the voters because the elected officials are not doing their job,” said  Ben Pollara, campaign manager for United For Care.

A vote on medical marijuana last fall fell short of the 60 percent of votes needed to pass. At the Statehouse,a medical marijuana bill passed a Senate committee this week but this version doesn’t have a companion in the House, where it’s expected to face more hurdles.

Crystal Chavez
