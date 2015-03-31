Two Floridas? The Case For A Split State

South Miami officials want to break Florida into two states. They claim Tallahassee isn’t addressing the challenge of climate change. Central Florida is caught in the cross hairs - half of the region would fall into the state of “North Florida”, and the other half in “South Florida”.

To discuss South Florida’s unique environmental challenges 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks to South Miami Mayor Walter Harris and Stetson University Environmental Sciences Professor Jason Evans. Later in the program, Rollins College Professor of Urban History Julian Chambliss and Stetson University Political Science Professor T. Wayne Bailey join the conversation to discuss the cultural differences and the political challenges of splitting the state in two.