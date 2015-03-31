Satellite Beach Holding Town Hall Meeting To Talk About Crime

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Satellite Beach police are holding a town hall meeting Tuesday night to address a recent spike in crime. A teen was nearly killed by three other teens with a crowbar last month, allegedly for stealing marijuana from them. The very next day a woman’s body was found at a construction site.

Satellite Beach Police Chief Jeff Pearson says the incidents are not related. But parents have been asking what law enforcement is doing to address crime and how they can help.“And give us the assistance that we might need from them to make the appropriate arrests, to identify these kids that are selling drugs to other kids,” Chief Pearson said.

Tuesday night's town hall meeting is from six to eight at Satellite High School.