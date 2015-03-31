Fishkind Conversations: How Does Florida's Population Growth Affect Your Financial Future?
Florida’s population growth has been getting a lot of attention since the recent US Census report named The Villages as the fastest growing metro area in the US. Keep reading that Census list, and you’ll find plenty of other Florida cities and counties within the top 50 fastest growing areas, including Orange County.
90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind looks at population growth on the local level and what it means for the wallets of Central Floridians.