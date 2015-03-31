Eatonville Police Chief Quits, FDLE Looks Into Mayor’s Election Results

Eatonville's Police Chief Eugenio Bernal resigned Tuesday. The resignation comes a few days after the town's newly-elected mayor, Anthony Grant, asked appointed staff to submit a voluntary resignation and be subject to an internal review.

Grant requested that the town clerk, finance and recreation directors resign and prepare for a 30-day performance evaluation.

Roger Dixon, the mayor's Chief Administrative Officer, said the request is a way to make sure the town runs smoothly.

“We need to make sure that we are able to move forward with the direction that the mayor would like to forward in and that’s why it’s important that he looks at each department and evaluate whether or not it works for where he’s trying to go."

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it’s currently reviewing claims that allege Grant was involved in election fraud after receiving almost three times the number of absentee ballots than the other three mayoral candidates.