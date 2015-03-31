© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eatonville Police Chief Quits, FDLE Looks Into Mayor’s Election Results

By WMFE Staff
Published March 31, 2015 at 12:48 PM EDT
Eatonville is one of 1400 incorporated African-American towns in the country. Photo: Renata Sago.
Eatonville is one of 1,400 incorporated African-American towns in the country. Photo: Renata Sago.

Eatonville's Police Chief Eugenio Bernal resigned Tuesday. The resignation comes a few days after the town's newly-elected mayor, Anthony Grant, asked appointed staff to submit a voluntary resignation and be subject to an internal review.

Grant requested that the town clerk, finance and recreation directors resign and prepare for a 30-day performance evaluation.

Roger Dixon, the mayor's Chief Administrative Officer, said the request is a way to make sure the town runs smoothly.

“We need to make sure that we are able to move forward with the direction that the mayor would like to forward in and that’s why it’s important that he looks at each department and evaluate whether or not it works for where he’s trying to go."

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it’s currently reviewing claims that allege Grant was involved in election fraud after receiving almost three times the number of absentee ballots than the other three mayoral candidates.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridaOrlandoFDLEeatonville
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details