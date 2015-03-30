UCF Gets $1 Million In Grant Money For Entrepreneurs

The University of Central Florida has been awarded more than $1 million in grant money in support of local entrepreneurs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker made the announcement Monday at UCF. She says the university's support of entrepreneurs is especially innovative.

"Not only are they working on the science side or the laboratory side of an invention. But they're also working very closely with entrepreneurs in terms of the practical side of how do you take those ideas and bring them to market."

Twenty-six universities, non-profits and municipalities nationwide are getting the funding.

Pritzker says the money will support new high-paying jobs.