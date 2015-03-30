Orlando Vying To Host Copa America Soccer Tournament

Orlando competing with 24 other cities to host the Copa America soccer tournament next year. Two of Orlando’s biggest competitors are Tampa and Jacksonville, said Central Florida Sports Commission CEO John Bisignano.

Thirteen cities will host the tournament, and Orlando’s aiming to be one of them by highlighting the Citrus Bowl. Bisignano said they’re ready to put down fresh grass at the bowl should the tournament come to town.

“Orlando City Lions did an amazing job and the city did an amazing job of putting 62,000 fans in the stadium the first week of March,” he said. “So I think whoever’s reading the bid knows that we are the soccer capital of the south just by that signature point.”

An estimated 40,000 fans could pump around $50 million into the economy should Orlando land the Copa America soccer tournament.

Bisignano said Orlando will know by the end of June.