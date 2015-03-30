Nelson On Rubio Presidential Run: Good For Florida

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says Marco Rubio's anticipated run for president is good for the state.

Rubio is expected to announce his campaign in two weeks in Miami.

Nelson says he's "waiting with great expectation."

"I kid him all the time. I said, it looks like you're running from Florida. Maybe Jeb. I ought to throw my hat in the ring and make it a trifecta. But I'm not."

Rubio widely is expected to face former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for the Republican nomination, although Bush has made no formal announcement yet.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, a Democrat from South Florida, says he plans to seek Rubio's Senate seat.