Maitland Police Stepping Up Patrols At Railroad Crossings

Starting Monday, Maitland police are stepping up patrols at railroad crossings. The month-long initiative will crack down on cars going through the barriers trying to beat the train.

Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle says patrols Monday and Tuesday will be focused at Maitland and Horatio Avenues where a SunRail train hit a car last week. No one was injured.

“We’ve had two accidents in our city, specifically at the railroad crossings involving vehicles and the SunRail,” said Grindle.

Illegally crossing a railroad barricade could land you a $164 fine.