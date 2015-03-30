© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maitland Police Stepping Up Patrols At Railroad Crossings

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 30, 2015 at 9:53 AM EDT

Starting Monday, Maitland police are stepping up patrols at railroad crossings. The month-long initiative will crack down on cars going through the barriers trying to beat the train.

Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle says patrols Monday and Tuesday will be focused at Maitland and Horatio Avenues where a SunRail train hit a car last week. No one was injured.

“We’ve had two accidents in our city, specifically at the railroad crossings involving vehicles and the SunRail,” said Grindle.

Illegally crossing a railroad barricade could land you a $164 fine.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details