Embry-Riddle Hosts All-Girls STEM Day

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 30, 2015 at 10:29 AM EDT
Around 400 girls participated in last year's "Women in Aviation" event. Photo: Embry-Riddle
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University wants to get more young girls involved in math and science.

So it’s giving middle school girls in Volusia and Flagler counties a chance Tuesday to explore careers in engineering and science.

They’ll be flying a drone simulator and making their own lip gloss as a part of a push to get more women interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers – often called STEM jobs.

“The girls are doing fun experiments, fun activities and realizing afterwards how much fun they had doing math and science, and keeping them engaged in math and science,” said Outreach Director Pam Peer.

For the past 25 years, Embry-Riddle has hosted young women as a part of “Women in Aviation Day.”

Men outnumber women in the STEM and aviation industry but Peer says events like this are changing the way girls think about engineering.

“We’ve had an increase at the university of females coming in, we’ve had an increase in our summer camps with females coming in. So I definitely think the stigma is changing,” she said.

The university received a grant from Microsoft to fund a program that mentors women and connects them with companies looking to hire female STEM graduates.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
