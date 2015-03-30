Commerce Secretary Pritzker Visiting UCF Monday

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker is in Orlando Monday. She’s here to make an announcement at University of Central Florida about how the Commerce Department plans to strengthen so-called entrepreneurial ecosystems, across the country and in Central Florida. Senator Bill Nelson’s scheduled to join Secretary Pritzker.

Sean Snaith is director of UCF’s Institute for Economic Competitiveness. He said the region’s been working to foster growth for local entrepreneurs, technology and small businesses. UCF has its own Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“Is it a complete ecosystem? I think some of the shortfalls have been in terms of venture capital and trying to get access to that level of funding for entrepreneurs in the region,” said Snaith.

He said he hopes the Commerce Secretary’s visit comes with funding to help students and local entrepreneurs get their ideas to business creation.