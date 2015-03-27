Spotlight: Soprano Susan Neves on Cosi Fan Tutte, Opera in Orlando

The Florida Opera Theatre is presenting Mozart’s comedy "Cosi Fan Tutte" at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Friday and Sunday. This is the first opera at the Center. Internationally acclaimed Soprano Susan Neves came by our studios to discuss opera in Orlando.

Neves is a New Yorker who has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, in Paris and in Berlin. She’s in town to perform at a celebration program on Saturday, also at the Dr. Phillips Center.

"Opera is still one of the most beautiful art forms because the passions that the characters feel are expressed in lush and gorgeous melodies," Neves said.

Hear the full conversation with Neves, and hear her sing a piece from "The Merry Widow" by composer Franz Lehár, by clicking on the audio player above.