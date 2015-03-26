© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF President John Hitt's Contract Extended

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 26, 2015 at 12:22 PM EDT
The University of Central Florida's population has grown dramatically since its president, John Hitt, took office. Photo: University of Central Florida.
The University of Central Florida has extended President John Hitt’s contract. His current contract was scheduled to expire next year.

The new contract would have no expiration date and would renew each year, but can be canceled with one year’s notice. Board Member Marcos Marchena referenced the president’s 23-year history with UCF.

“If Dr. Hitt had started a couple years ago, I might look at it a little differently, but he has a slight history,” Marchena said.

In his new contract Hitt’s base annual salary is more than $500,000. UCF’s board also hired a consultant to evaluate his contract next year.

