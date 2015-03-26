© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Villages Fastest Growing Metro Area In U.S.

By Catherine Welch
Published March 26, 2015 at 6:32 AM EDT
the-villages

New Census numbers show The Villages is the fastest growing metro area in the U.S. The retirement community grew by 5.4 percent from July of 2013 to July of 2014.

Ben Bolender is with the U.S. Census. He says while it’s easier for a place like The Villages with 114,000 people to grow at a faster rate than a metro area with millions, that’s still a considerable population hike.

“When you look at cities in general, metropolitan areas in general, The Villages is growing very fast even considering the size,” he said.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area ranked as the 16th fastest growing metro area in the U.S.

Catherine Welch
